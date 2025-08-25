BBNaija10 Week 4 Recap: Nostalgia, Drama, & Double Evictions

Week 4 in Big Brother Naija Season 10 served up drama, nostalgia, and a few surprises that left the house buzzing. From Zita claiming the Head of House crown to unexpected evictions and kitchen showdowns, the housemates navigated friendships, rivalries, and personal revelations under the watchful eyes of Biggie, and us.

Here’s everything you need to catch up on the highs, lows, and unforgettable moments from the week.

Zita Takes the Crown: A New Queen in the House

The week kicked off with Doris as the interim Head of House, but it didn’t last long. Zita snatched the coveted HOH title after a fierce challenger game, making history as only the second female Head of House this season.

Zita’s reign immediately set the tone for the week. Acting like the eldest sister during Nostalgia Week, she assigned chores and tried to keep the house in line — though not without sparks of rebellion from some housemates.

A Morning of Confessions

Week 4 began on a calmer note with Kaybobo leading the indoor exercise session. But breakfast quickly brought out the emotions. Imisi snapped when accused of hiding bread, while Sultana confided in Kuture about a kiss with Koyin before her situationship with Jason Jae.

Rooboy reflected on trust and personal growth, while Victory had a heartfelt moment with Bright Morgan, apologising for being too blunt about his feelings for other women. Dede and Mide clarified boundaries, and Jason Jae revisited his triangle with Dede, ultimately closing the door on lingering friendship tensions.

The Hunt for the Red Envelopes

As usual, nominations kicked off with a frantic search for immunity red envelopes. Only four housemates — Koyin, Imisi, Mensan, and Victory — were left at the end, with Victory just missing out. A dramatic standoff between Koyin and Kaybobo ended with Kaybobo winning by strength.

HOH Zita, Most Influential Player Jason Jae, and House Snail Rooboy sat out, leaving Rooboy automatically nominated. Using the Tree of Trinkets, Zita saved Mensan and Faith, but 20 housemates remained vulnerable, with the prize pot rising to ₦25 million thanks to Biggie’s reward.

Frenemies and Fish Feuds

Kitchen tensions flared with Victory preparing two fish for himself, leading to a heated exchange with Kaybobo. Imisi received a stern warning about cooking her own meals, and Doris gave Gigi Jasmine advice on navigating “negative energy” in the house.

Advice and gossip ran rampant, revealing cracks in friendships and trust, and prompting whispers, warnings, and blunt confrontations.

Inside the Diary Room: Confessions and Quiet Battles

Imisi revealed her exhaustion, emotional turmoil, and distrust for most relationships in the house, while Denari reflected on his own performance and observed growth in others. Gigi Jasmine admitted to feeling lonely despite a bright exterior, and Rooboy declared he was “no longer the good guy,” frustrated by power struggles and food politics.

Ivatar warned of hidden “snakes,” and Konyin celebrated his first real birthday in the house — an unforgettable day of cake, games, and laughter.

Nostalgia Sparks Sibling-Style Tensions

Nostalgia Week had housemates reliving childhood memories, resulting in sibling-like power struggles. Zita, as the eldest sister, tried to manage chores, but complaints and subtle rebellions from Faith, Big Soso, and others kept her on her toes. Mide’s playful policing earned her the “Kitchen Police” crown, but underlying tensions persisted.

Why does Ebuka have issues with Kaybobo being in the kitchen all the time?🤣#BBNaijaXCheckersCustard #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/X1lAOCmqkP — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 24, 2025

Proud Wins and Awkward Losses

Nostalgia Week also gave fans insight into housemates’ personal histories:

Bright Morgan : Acting alongside Nollywood legend Patience Ozokwo fulfilled a childhood dream.

Big Soso : Launched a UK restaurant, supported orphans, but once used Dove wash gel as body cream.

Dede : Bought her mum a home; fell off a bike at school.

Denari : Found God; had an embarrassing intimate moment interrupted.

Doris : Gained online fame from a trending character; diary crush revealed in school.

Faith : Became a doctor; childhood trousers mishap.

Gigi Jasmine : First international DJ gig; sneaky boys’ bathroom moment.

Imisi : Completed studies independently; fell into a gutter during a toast.

Isabella : Relocated her son; funny Uber drop-off moment.

Ivatar : Completed DJ courses, a 3-day fast; few embarrassing moments.

Jason Jae : Music event success; bathroom mishap in 2011.

Joanna : Early independence, academic success; pressure juggling family duties.

Kaybobo : Academic excellence; trousers ripped at a party.

Koyin : Learned to swim; fell in a gutter.

Kola : Career progression to senior lead.

Kuture : Family pride; street crush embarrassment.

Mensan : LLB graduate; punished for bedwetting incident.

Mide : First million earned; lost a fight.

Rooboy : Academic and entertainment wins; bathroom accident in 2011.

Sultana : Launched beauty business; forgot lines in a competition.

Tracy : Leadership growth; mispronounced “conversation.”

Thelma Lawson : Skincare store launch; birth coinciding with mother’s death.

Victory : Self-funded education; accidental fart in front of crush.

Zita: Academic triumph; airport incident with a bloody pad.

Housemates Clinch Wager Win

Despite critiques of the SuperSport quiz, Nigerian Idol task, and theatre performances, Biggie rewarded the housemates’ courage with a full-house wager win. Effort, chemistry, and showmanship earned the entire house the win — a triumphant, morale-boosting moment after a tough week.

Post-Party Confessions and Old Wounds

After the Saturday Night Turn-Up with DJs Flo and Wanni x Handi, housemates revisited old conflicts. Dede, Jason Jae, Kola, Isabella, Mide, Bright Morgan, Joanna, and Victory all confronted lingering issues. Yet there were light-hearted moments too: girls dancing with MunchIt boxes, Kaybobo cooking jollof shirtless, and playful interactions keeping the energy alive.

Double Eviction Drama: Victory and Gigi Jasmine Exit

Sunday’s Live Show brought heartbreak and high fashion. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stunned in a nod to Nollywood style while delivering sharp questions. Victory and Gigi Jasmine were evicted in a dramatic double exit, ending the “royal” storyline in flames.

Week 4 was a rollercoaster of emotions, from sibling-style tiffs and food wars to personal confessions and double evictions. Between the nostalgia, the drama, and the bursts of laughter, Biggie’s house continues to reveal not just the game, but the heart of each housemate.

