Prudent Gabriel Peterson & Peterson Okopi Just Announced They’re Expecting a Baby!

Everywhere you turn, baby announcements are filling the air, and it’s been such a sweet season to watch. First came Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), then Priscilla Ojo, who welcomed her baby boy, Prince Rakeem, with her husband Juma Jux. Soon after, Toke Makinwa surprised everyone with the news that she is expecting a baby girl. Mercy Chinwo followed with her own joyful announcement, pairing it with a new song. On Instagram, she shared a video of herself happily dancing with her baby bump to the lively rhythm of the track.

Just as it seemed the focus might shift to awaiting the little arrivals, another announcement came our way. This time, it was Prudent Gabriel Peterson who shared the beautiful news that she and her husband, gospel singer Peterson Okopi, are expecting.

The couple revealed the moment through a touching video set in a room filled with flowing white curtains. Dressed in matching white, with even Prudent’s earrings keeping to the theme, the pair move gently together, cradling her bump and embracing as they savour this chapter of their journey. The images are calm, intimate and filled with anticipation.

And knowing Peterson Okopi, it is only natural to expect that music will play a part in this celebration too. A new song to mark the moment feels almost certain.

See their photos below, along with the heartfelt video announcing the news.

