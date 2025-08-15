Mercy Chinwo Just Revealed She’s Expecting Baby Number Two!

Wednesday was all about the celebration of their three-year wedding anniversary, and today, Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed have made the internet a little brighter again—they’re having another baby! The couple shared the news with a set of gorgeous photos that radiate love, laughter, and that unmistakable glow of expectation.

In all the shots, Mercy stuns in a rich chocolate-brown, figure-hugging gown with a beautiful marbled pattern and feathery cuffs, while Pastor Blessed perfectly complements her look. One frame catches a light-hearted, tender moment as he rests a hand on her bump, and an another shows a more intimate pose with him draping his matching coat over her shoulders.

Alongside the photos, Mercy shared a moving caption:

The Lord has done it again!

He has added to our joy… multiplied our laughter…

and blessed us with the precious gift of a second baby We declare:

His name will be lifted in our lineage forever.

Generations from us will walk in His light.

Through us, many will be blessed,

and the nations will call us blessed. To the glory of God…

Welcome, our precious gift.

See the photos below