You’ve Got to See Toke Makinwa Rocking Her Baby Bump in Turquoise

Did you catch Toke Makinwa’s video where she shared how pregnancy is shifting everything from her cravings to her outlook on life? Well, she’s keeping the magic going with some photos and it’s as stylish as you’d expect.

Her big reveal was effortlessly chic, her podcast conversations refreshingly open, and now these photos add yet another layer to her pregnancy journey.

Toke wears a gown in dreamy shades of aqua, turquoise and teal, sprinkled with playful polka dots in different sizes. The deep V-neckline is framed with darker teal, while long sleeves flow into dramatic bell cuffs. The mermaid cut hugs her figure before flaring at the hem with oversized, shimmering teal appliqué circles.

Her hair is swept into a blonde updo, woven with crown-like braids, and she pairs it with glowing makeup and layers of gold jewellery.

You can bet that we are about to be flooded with more baby bump photos of Toke Makinwa.