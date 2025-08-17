Connect with us

You've Got to See Toke Makinwa Rocking Her Baby Bump in Turquoise

Mercy Chinwo Just Revealed She’s Expecting Baby Number Two!

Toke Makinwa Opens Up About Pregnancy in Emotional “Toke Moments” Episode

History Made! D’Tigress Rise to 8th in FIBA Women’s World Rankings

Kevin & Eniko Hart Share the Cutest Throwback Moments for Their 9th Wedding Anniversary

You’ll Want to Take Notes from Funke Akindele’s Butterfly Winged Looks

Priscilla Ojo Rocks Her Baby Bump in Stunning Zanzibar Photos with Juma Jux

Aaron Pierre, Saweetie, Usher: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances That Had Us Screaming at the Screen

Omowunmi Dada, Adedimeji Lateef & Itele D Icon Showed Up in Regal Style for the “Abanisete: The Ancestor” Premiere

Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Were a Whole Mood at Davido and Chioma’s Miami Wedding

These baby bump photos of Toke Makinwa are serving turquoise glamour, crown braids and glowing mama vibes.
58 minutes ago

Did you catch Toke Makinwa’s video where she shared how pregnancy is shifting everything from her cravings to her outlook on life? Well, she’s keeping the magic going with some photos and it’s as stylish as you’d expect.

Her big reveal was effortlessly chic, her podcast conversations refreshingly open, and now these photos add yet another layer to her pregnancy journey.

Toke wears a gown in dreamy shades of aqua, turquoise and teal, sprinkled with playful polka dots in different sizes. The deep V-neckline is framed with darker teal, while long sleeves flow into dramatic bell cuffs. The mermaid cut hugs her figure before flaring at the hem with oversized, shimmering teal appliqué circles.

Her hair is swept into a blonde updo, woven with crown-like braids, and she pairs it with glowing makeup and layers of gold jewellery.

You can bet that we are about to be flooded with more baby bump photos of Toke Makinwa.

 

