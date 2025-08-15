Toke Makinwa Opens Up About Pregnancy in Emotional “Toke Moments” Episode

Toke Makinwa just opened the door to one of the sweetest seasons of her life, and she’s inviting us to sit down and take it all in. On the latest episode of Toke Moments, the media maven revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child, a moment she described as nothing short of life-changing.

With a voice filled with laughter, pauses, and a few happy tears, Toke walked her listeners through the instant she found out, the disbelief that gave way to pure joy, and how she’s been soaking in every moment since. “I can’t believe I cried on the internet,” she joked warmly, before adding with genuine sincerity, “The lines have fallen for me in pleasant places… it’s only just the beginning.”

She spoke candidly about the mix of emotions that have accompanied this chapter. The gratitude, the quiet moments of reflection, and the unshakable faith that has carried her here. Her words were as much a personal story as they were a gentle encouragement to others still waiting for their own breakthrough: “God is never late,” she reminded her audience, hoping to spark hope in hearts everywhere.

Following her dreamy announcement video, love and congratulations poured in from every corner. Fans left heartfelt messages like, “You deserve every joy and happiness that comes with this journey!” while her celebrity friends joined in the celebration. Omoni Oboli called the moment “too beautiful,” Omotola Ekeinde sent prayers and blessings, Jackie Aina described the news as “stunning, stunning, stunninggg,” and Joselyn Dumas called it “an absolute blessing.”

Watch below