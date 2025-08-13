Toke Makinwa Is Pregnant | Watch the Beautiful Video Announcing Her Next Big Role

Toke Makinwa is about to step into her most exciting role yet… Mummy!

In the sweetest surprise, the media personality and style star shared a beautifully shot video on Instagram announcing that she’s expecting her first child. The short film feels like a page out of a fairytale. Toke, glowing and serene, in a lush green garden, gently holding her bump as the camera lingers on the joy written all over her face.

She’s wearing a breathtaking gown with a sheer, floral-detailed bodice in soft browns and pinks, flowing into a bold yellow skirt that sweeps across the grass. A single yellow flower tucked into her soft curls adds the perfect touch to the dreamy scene.

The video’s mood is calm, with background music that speaks of miracles and grace, a fitting soundtrack for such a precious moment. Toke’s caption was even more moving, as she opened up about her journey to motherhood:

The biggest project of my life, the highest calling ever! Dear God, You did this one… You truly are the God of time and chance. My season is here. I’ve worn so many hats over the years but this one trumps it all…

She shared how the timing, though long-awaited, now feels perfect, and expressed deep gratitude to God for what she calls “the biggest blessing and the highest calling.”

To her baby, whom she fondly calls My bug, Toke wrote the sweetest words: “You’ve made me the happiest person on earth… you’ve blessed me already.”