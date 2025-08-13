Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Toke Makinwa Is Pregnant | Watch the Beautiful Video Announcing Her Next Big Role

BN TV Scoop

Kelly Rowland & Son Noah’s Spirit Tunnel Dance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Is Just Too Cute

Scoop Style

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Are Serving Love & Vintage Glam for Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Inspired Scoop

TikTok’s “London Bus Aunty” Bemi Orojuogun Stars in Burberry’s Back to the City Campaign

Inspired Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Faith Adewale, the Doctor-Creator Who Makes Augmented Reality Look Cooler

Scoop Style

Destiny Etiko’s Birthday Looks Are Serving Full-On Angel and Goddess Vibes

Scoop

The Best Moments from Davido & Chioma’s Stunning Miami Wedding

Scoop TRAVEL

Namibia and Zambia Announce Passport-Free Travel Using National ID Cards

Scoop Style

Tonto Dikeh Shows Us How to Rock Peacock-Inspired Nigerian Glam | See Photos

Scoop Sports

NBA and FIBA Announce 2025 Basketball Without Borders Africa Camp in Kigali

Scoop

Toke Makinwa Is Pregnant | Watch the Beautiful Video Announcing Her Next Big Role

Toke Makinwa’s dreamy garden maternity video is the sweetest pregnancy reveal you’ll see this year.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is about to step into her most exciting role yet… Mummy!

In the sweetest surprise, the media personality and style star shared a beautifully shot video on Instagram announcing that she’s expecting her first child. The short film feels like a page out of a fairytale. Toke, glowing and serene, in a lush green garden, gently holding her bump as the camera lingers on the joy written all over her face.

She’s wearing a breathtaking gown with a sheer, floral-detailed bodice in soft browns and pinks, flowing into a bold yellow skirt that sweeps across the grass. A single yellow flower tucked into her soft curls adds the perfect touch to the dreamy scene.

The video’s mood is calm, with background music that speaks of miracles and grace, a fitting soundtrack for such a precious moment. Toke’s caption was even more moving, as she opened up about her journey to motherhood:

The biggest project of my life, the highest calling ever! Dear God, You did this one… You truly are the God of time and chance. My season is here. I’ve worn so many hats over the years but this one trumps it all…

She shared how the timing, though long-awaited, now feels perfect, and expressed deep gratitude to God for what she calls “the biggest blessing and the highest calling.”

To her baby, whom she fondly calls My bug, Toke wrote the sweetest words: “You’ve made me the happiest person on earth… you’ve blessed me already.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php