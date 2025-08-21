Toke Makinwa’s Baby Shower Had It All: Love, Music, Friends & a Gender Reveal | Watch

Toke Makinwa’s baby shower had everything: love, laughter, family, a glittering guest list, food and cake, and a gender reveal that had everyone on their feet. Tiwa Savage even popped in to perform “My Darling,” because what’s a Toke moment without star power?

The celebration was nothing short of beautiful. Toke, chicest mother-to-be, glowing in a cream-coloured, one-shoulder dress with feather trims, looked radiant as she held her baby bump with joy. Her friends, all dressed in stylish white, gathered around a long table decorated with a stunning white floral centrepiece. From conversations to playful games like baby babble and pin the dummy on the baby, the afternoon was brimming with laughter and excitement.

The décor looked like it had been lifted straight from Pinterest — dreamy balloon arches, giant teddy bears, and a gorgeous cream cake that read “Oh Baby!”. Guests had their share of fun too, with a hilarious baby bottle–chugging contest, before the big moment arrived: the gender reveal.

The video, which captured these unforgettable moments, ends with Toke surrounded by her loved ones, posing for photos that perfectly summed up the day.