Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Toke Makinwa’s Baby Shower Had It All: Love, Music, Friends & a Gender Reveal | Watch

Beauty BN TV

No False Lashes Needed! Dimma Umeh Shares Her Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

BN TV Cuisine

This Raspberry Coconut Cake Looks Simply Irresistible | You’ve Got to Try This Recipe!

Beauty BN TV

Flawless and Snatched: Dimma Umeh’s Contour Secrets You Need Now

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo Is Serving Baby Bump, Dance, and Praise in “Onyeoma”

BN TV Scoop

Toke Makinwa Opens Up About Pregnancy in Emotional “Toke Moments” Episode

BN TV Scoop

Aaron Pierre, Saweetie, Usher: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances That Had Us Screaming at the Screen

BN TV Music

Davido Just Dropped the Hottest Visual Tribute to Curvy Queens in "10 Kilo"

BN TV Scoop

Kelly Rowland & Son Noah’s Spirit Tunnel Dance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Is Just Too Cute

BN TV Music

Victony & Terry G Take the Party to the Beach in "Tanko" Music Video

BN TV

Toke Makinwa’s Baby Shower Had It All: Love, Music, Friends & a Gender Reveal | Watch

From games to cake, laughter to Tiwa Savage singing, Toke Makinwa’s baby shower was filled with love, warmth, and a sweet gender reveal.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa’s baby shower had everything: love, laughter, family, a glittering guest list, food and cake, and a gender reveal that had everyone on their feet. Tiwa Savage even popped in to perform “My Darling,” because what’s a Toke moment without star power?

The celebration was nothing short of beautiful. Toke, chicest mother-to-be, glowing in a cream-coloured, one-shoulder dress with feather trims, looked radiant as she held her baby bump with joy. Her friends, all dressed in stylish white, gathered around a long table decorated with a stunning white floral centrepiece. From conversations to playful games like baby babble and pin the dummy on the baby, the afternoon was brimming with laughter and excitement.

The décor looked like it had been lifted straight from Pinterest — dreamy balloon arches, giant teddy bears, and a gorgeous cream cake that read “Oh Baby!”. Guests had their share of fun too, with a hilarious baby bottle–chugging contest, before the big moment arrived: the gender reveal.

The video, which captured these unforgettable moments, ends with Toke surrounded by her loved ones, posing for photos that perfectly summed up the day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php