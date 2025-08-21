Connect with us

No False Lashes Needed! Dimma Umeh Shares Her Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

Who else sometimes finds everyday makeup a bit of a challenge? And no, we’re not talking about getting glammed up for a party, dinner, or owambe — those can already be a handful. We mean the easy, everyday kind of makeup: the look you wear to work, a casual hangout with friends, church, school, or simply on those days when you want to feel a little fancy without going over the top.

Thankfully, Dimma Umeh has just the perfect routine to make things easier. In her updated everyday makeup tutorial, she shares a simple step-by-step process that’s quick to do, especially on days when time isn’t on your side and you’d rather skip the false lashes.

The result is a polished, put-together look that still feels elevated and a little glam, without being heavy. It’s an everyday routine designed to make you feel confident and bold, using products you probably already have to hand.

Watch the tutorial below to follow along, and see exactly which products Dimma uses to achieve this effortless finish.

