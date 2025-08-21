From Josh Oyinsan to Ella Thomas: Meet the Nigerians Who’ve Rocked Love Island UK

Besides finding us where the jollof rice, Afrobeats and spicy suya is, can you guess where else you’ll find Nigerians? Yep, in the Love Island villa. From Essex to Glasgow, Dublin to London, Nigerians and people of Nigerian descent have been bringing their charm, wit, and vibes to one of the UK’s biggest reality dating shows. And of course, they’ve given us moments we won’t be forgetting any time soon.

So, who are the Nigerians that have graced Love Island so far? Let’s take a look at the Islanders repping Naija in the villa.

Josh Oyinsan (Season 11)

Josh Oyinsan, the Nigerian-British footballer and model, made waves when he entered the villa on Day 36 of Season 11. By Day 58, he and Mimii Ngulube were crowned winners, making history as the first Black couple to ever win Love Island. A real game-changer and definitely one for the culture.

Ayomi “Ayo” Odukoya (Season 11)

From Day 1, Ayo Odukoya had viewers talking. The London-born model and semi-professional footballer with Nigerian roots held his own all season and eventually finished fourth alongside Jessica Spencer. His mix of humour and confidence made him one of the most talked-about Islanders of the season.

Catherine Agbaje (Season 10)

Born to Nigerian parents in Dublin, Catherine brought her warmth and energy into the villa during Season 10. Before the show, she worked as a commercial real estate agent, but in the villa, she became known for her lively spirit and effortless charm. Nigerians everywhere claimed her instantly as “our girl.”

Toby Aromolaran (Season 7)

The Essex-born footballer is half Nigerian and half Irish, proudly repping both sides of his heritage. He came second on Season 7 with Chloe Burrows, and their journey kept viewers hooked. With a dad from Nigeria, Toby carried that Naija mix of charisma and unpredictability all the way to the finals.

Ella Thomas

Ella Thomas might be from Glasgow, but she proudly embraces her Nigerian side, even sharing her Nigerian name “Funke Baby” on TikTok. With her Eritrean mum and Nigerian heritage, Ella lit up Season 10 and became a fan favourite.