Timi & Busola Dakolo Give Us Real-Life Romance in the “Hard Guy” Music Video

Are you a hard guy who’s secretly scared of falling in love? Then you just might want to listen to this sweet, soulful tune by the chorus leader himself, Timi Dakolo.

In “Hard Guy,” Timi sings from the perspective of a man who prides himself on being tough and emotionally guarded. But what happens when a hard guy falls in love? He starts to forget his hard guy status and begins doing all the things lover boys do. He buys flowers, writes love letters, starts planning for two, and stays up late on FaceTime. He even goes to midweek church service just to be close to her. If that’s not love, what is?

The music video is all kinds of adorable, and what makes it even sweeter is that Timi’s real-life wife, Busola Dakolo, plays his muse. Their chemistry adds a personal touch that brings the lyrics to life.

“Hard Guy” is both funny and tender, a gentle confession of how love can melt even the strongest defences. It follows the emotional journey of a man who once kept his feelings under lock and key but now finds himself completely smitten. He starts missing her, needing her, and cancelling plans with friends just to spend more time with her. Before he knows it, he’s doing things he never imagined, like saying “yes baby” and craving warm hugs.

At its heart, this song is a reminder that love softens even the hardest hearts. Timi Dakolo captures this with warmth, humour and a relatability that makes you smile all the way through.

“Hard Guy” is taken from his latest album, “The Chorus Leader,” released last year.

Watch the video below.