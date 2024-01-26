Timi Dakolo’s Album “The Chorus Leader” is Here | Listen



Timi Dakolo has released his much-anticipated 17-track album titled “Chorus Leader”. This tracklist contains his hit singles like “Iyawo Mi”, “The Vow”, “Obim” and “Amen”. This album also contains his latest single “Men of the South”.

Artists like Patoranking, Phyno, and Falz and public figures like Ebuka and Noble Igwe graced the album. Various producers worked on this body of art including Cobhams Asuquo and it’s available on all streaming platforms.

