You Can Call Her “The Law”! Fave Graduates from OAU with a Law Degree | See Photos

You can now call her The Law! Fave has officially graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Law. The music superstar celebrated the milestone by sharing photos of herself rocking a bright red jumpsuit paired with a graduation sash bearing her name and graduating class.

Some of the photos were taken in front of the university, showcasing its iconic environment, while others feature Fave posing with friends. There’s also a fun video in the carousel where she’s seen on a bus, soaking in the hype as a newly minted graduate.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Long Live Bigduttygyal⭐️

Congratulations to me and my course mates. We really made it out alive.”

Congratulations, Fave! See more photos from her graduation below.