Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

You Can Call Her "The Law"! Fave Graduates from OAU with a Law Degree | See Photos

BN TV Music

Watch Timaya Enjoy Life to the Fullest in "Mase" Visuals

Music

Dance into the Weekend with Auzzy Snaz's New Single "Kerewa"

Music

Listen to Rudeboy's New Single "Feelings" feat. Christopher Martin & Acetune

Music

Runtown is Back! "Flow" is the Perfect Mix of Fun and Focus

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Davido Glows on Man About Town Magazine with Skin Work by Bernicia Boateng | WATCH

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage Turns Up as a Big Spender in "Mega Money Mega" Video

Music

Nathaniel Bassey’s "The River" Album is an Uplifting Worship Experience | Listen

Culture Events Music News Promotions

Fuji Vibrations 2024: A High-Energy Celebration of Fuji Music’s Everlasting Family Bond

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Doechii Blazed Through 'The Late Show' With Powerful Performance & Enthralling Hair Art

Music

You Can Call Her “The Law”! Fave Graduates from OAU with a Law Degree | See Photos

Avatar photo

Published

44 mins ago

 on

You can now call her The Law! Fave has officially graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Law. The music superstar celebrated the milestone by sharing photos of herself rocking a bright red jumpsuit paired with a graduation sash bearing her name and graduating class.

Some of the photos were taken in front of the university, showcasing its iconic environment, while others feature Fave posing with friends. There’s also a fun video in the carousel where she’s seen on a bus, soaking in the hype as a newly minted graduate.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Long Live Bigduttygyal⭐️
Congratulations to me and my course mates. We really made it out alive.”

Congratulations, Fave! See more photos from her graduation below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fave (@faveszn)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php