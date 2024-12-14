Experience the Joy of Praise with Mercy Chinwo’s “We Move” Live Performance

Mercy Chinwo has released the visuals for her latest single, “We Move,” a lively celebration of praise. The video, captured during a live performance, shows Mercy leading the crowd in worship, with an energy that resonates throughout the performance.

The song opens with the empowering line: “I’m going forward, forward ever, for the Lord has gone ahead of me to make every crooked way straight,” offering a reminder to trust in God’s guidance and stay focused on moving forward.

As the song progresses, Mercy sings, “He’s my rock and salvation, my helper and my anchor,” reinforcing the message of hope and reliance on divine strength. Her performance brings the song’s themes of faith and perseverance to life, inspiring listeners to remain hopeful and thankful.

With “We Move,” Mercy Chinwo once again delivers an uplifting anthem filled with faith, joy, and a call to continue pressing forward.

Watch the video below: