Connect with us

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo is Back with A New Single! Watch the Empowering “We Move”

BN TV Music

Ty Bello Marks 10 Years of “The Land is Green” with a Story of Faith & Motherhood

BN TV Music

Judikay’s Powerful “All I Have” Speaks to Total Devotion & the Power of Faith

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML’s Soulful COLORS Performance Captures the Essence of Heartbreak in "Hell and Back"

BN TV Living

90 and Still Curious: Wole Soyinka Talks Art, Nature & Space Travel Dreams

BN TV Living

Halima Hassan Shares Her Journey of Healing Two Years After Rico Swavey | #WithChude

BN TV Music

Counting Blessings Live: Johnny Drille’s Uplifting Performance You Can’t Miss

BN TV Inspired Living

Relationship, Economic Power & Vex Money: Jay-On-Air and Ebbiekikz Get Real on #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Career Living

Get Into All Things Tech, Money & Economic Power with Miss Techy on #Her MoneyHerPower

BN TV Scoop

"10 Questions With…” Tjay: Family, BBNaija9 & His Next Chapter in Acting

BN TV

Mercy Chinwo is Back with A New Single! Watch the Empowering “We Move”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gospel sensation Mercy Chinwo has graced us with yet another inspiring track, “We Move.” Announcing the release, she shared, “It’s finally here! 🔥💃🏾 ‘We Move’ is OUT NOW on all platforms, and it’s time to step into our season of increase!”

“We Move” is a powerful and uplifting gospel track, brimming with themes of progress, faith, and divine favour. The song celebrates moving forward confidently, assured by God’s guidance and provision. It speaks to unwavering faith and spiritual growth, highlighting the belief that the Lord is straightening every crooked path. The phrase, “forward ever, backward never,” beautifully encapsulates the message of perseverance in the face of adversity.

With its repeated declaration of “We move,” the song reinforces a spirit of continuous progress, empowerment, and embracing a season of abundance.

Accompanying the track is a music video featuring Mercy Chinwo alongside a group adorned in military attire, singing with victory. Mercy explains, “The Lord has gone ahead of us, and every crooked way is made straight. More than just a video, it’s a reminder that no matter what comes our way, we keep moving forward with faith.”.”

Watch the inspiring video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php