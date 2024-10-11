Mercy Chinwo is Back with A New Single! Watch the Empowering “We Move”

Gospel sensation Mercy Chinwo has graced us with yet another inspiring track, “We Move.” Announcing the release, she shared, “It’s finally here! 🔥💃🏾 ‘We Move’ is OUT NOW on all platforms, and it’s time to step into our season of increase!”

“We Move” is a powerful and uplifting gospel track, brimming with themes of progress, faith, and divine favour. The song celebrates moving forward confidently, assured by God’s guidance and provision. It speaks to unwavering faith and spiritual growth, highlighting the belief that the Lord is straightening every crooked path. The phrase, “forward ever, backward never,” beautifully encapsulates the message of perseverance in the face of adversity.

With its repeated declaration of “We move,” the song reinforces a spirit of continuous progress, empowerment, and embracing a season of abundance.

Accompanying the track is a music video featuring Mercy Chinwo alongside a group adorned in military attire, singing with victory. Mercy explains, “The Lord has gone ahead of us, and every crooked way is made straight. More than just a video, it’s a reminder that no matter what comes our way, we keep moving forward with faith.”.”

Watch the inspiring video below: