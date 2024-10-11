Connect with us

Judikay’s Powerful “All I Have” Speaks to Total Devotion & the Power of Faith

All I Have,” a new track released by Judikay, is an expression of unwavering faith, trust, and devotion to God. It reflects a deep reliance on God as the source of strength, joy, hope, and peace.

“There’s such a thing as never outgrowing dependence on the Lord. There’s such a thing as absolutely having the Lord as our entire source not an option,” Judikay shares. “Human strength is bound to never prevail, but they that look to the Lord will never be ashamed. Ah! This one is for intimate lovers with Jesus, it’s for those that know it is Jesus or Jesus!”

With lyrics that echo the steadfastness of faith, “All I Have” reminds us that in both the highs and lows of life, Jesus is all we truly need. The song’s repetitive yet powerful chorus reinforces its core message: God is the foundation, and nothing compares to His presence. The track is also an intimate act of worship, pouring out love and gratitude to God.

Watch the video below:

