Connect with us

BN TV Music

Judikay Drops New Afro-Gospel Single "Dance Anyhow" with Live Performance Video

BN TV Living

Watch Dabota Lawson Discuss Gentle Parenting & Community Support on "Mums Next Door"

BN TV Events Music Weddings

Rema's "Calm Down" Performance Takes Centre Stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

BN TV Cuisine

Spice Up Your Jollof Rice with Kikifoodies’ Peri Peri Recipe, Grilled Tilapia & Plantains

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Diane Russet & Koye Kekere-Ekun in Episode 7 of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Events News Style

Actively Black Makes History as Team Nigeria's Official Paris Olympics Outfitter

BN TV Music

Angelique Kidjo Drops New Joyful Anthem "Sunlight To My Soul" feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

BN TV Music

Maleek Berry Releases New Single "Secrets" with Music Video

Beauty BN TV Music

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Power, Betrayal & Legacy... Watch the Trailer of Bolanle Austen-Peters' "House of Ga'a"

BN TV

Judikay Drops New Afro-Gospel Single “Dance Anyhow” with Live Performance Video

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Gospel artist Judikay has released a new single, “Dance Anyhow,” along with an accompanying music video featuring a live performance with her band.

“Dance Anyhow” is a colourful, dancehall and energetic high-praise Afro-gospel song which blends contemporary gospel with traditional African rhythms. Inspired by the biblical story of Jericho, the song encourages believers to trust in God’s unconventional methods and celebrate His faithfulness.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling “Dad Jokes” in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home

Yewande Jinadu: How Can HR Professionals Protect Their Mental Health Better?

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Respect, Malice & Other Stories
css.php