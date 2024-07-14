Judikay Drops New Afro-Gospel Single “Dance Anyhow” with Live Performance Video

Gospel artist Judikay has released a new single, “Dance Anyhow,” along with an accompanying music video featuring a live performance with her band.

“Dance Anyhow” is a colourful, dancehall and energetic high-praise Afro-gospel song which blends contemporary gospel with traditional African rhythms. Inspired by the biblical story of Jericho, the song encourages believers to trust in God’s unconventional methods and celebrate His faithfulness.

