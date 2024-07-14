Connect with us

Sean Tizzle Explores Perseverance in “Time & Season” Lyric Video

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sean Tizzle embodies the spirit of perseverance in the lyric video for his latest single, “Time & Season.” Living up to its title, the song explores themes of perseverance and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

With motivational lyrics urging listeners to “keep hustling and believing,” “Time & Season” offers a powerful message of resilience in the face of life’s challenges. Faith and hard work are championed as the keys to unlocking a better future.

“Time & Season” is Sean Tizzle’s third single of the year after “No Shame” with L.A.X and “Two Fighting” – both released earlier this year.

Watch the lyric video:

 

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

