Connect with us

Music

From Asa To Asake: The Peerless History of The Headies' Next Rated Award

Music

Asake Delivers Thrilling Performance at his Barclays Centre "Work of Art" Concert

Music

New Video: Timaya — Tomato

Music

New EP: Majeeed — Cheers To Life

Music

New Music: Rotimi — Bestie

Music

New Music: YKB feat. Joeboy — San Siro (Remix)

Music

Burna Boy Has Been Nominated for 7 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Music

New Music: Mercy Chinwo — Oke Mmiri

Music

New Music: Nasty C feat. Benny The Butcher — Prosper in Peace

Music

Tems is Songwriter of the Year at BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards 2023

Music

From Asa To Asake: The Peerless History of The Headies’ Next Rated Award

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


One of the most thrilling aspects of every edition of The Headies awards is the Next Rated Category. Year in and year out, fans and even the artists look forward to the announcement, if not with bated breaths, then with high hopes. In some cases, arguments are had, stan wars are fought, long pieces are written, and in some dramatic turns, beefs are triggered and squashed years later.

The Headies, formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards, is a prestigious annual music awards ceremony in Nigeria, established in 2006, that celebrates outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

Often, winning the award feels like being on the cusp of something life-changing or career-changing. It’s like a springboard, like a good luck charm, and that is not taking away the obvious hard work that the insanely talented artist has to put in. We like good omens in Nigeria. We are a deeply superstitious nation, and when we notice patterns that are good, we pay attention to them and even wish for them to continue working in our favour.

Since its first winner in 2006, arguably 90% of the Next Rated winners have gone on to become superstars in their own right and churn out more good music. For all the winners, however, it’s a reward for their hard work and talent. That is, however, not the case for this work.

It is interesting to note and document, for the noble purpose of bringing nostalgia to your timeline, the important works of all the Headies winners, from Asa (2006) to Asake (2023).

The works that they did before the Next Rated Award and the beautiful pieces of music they blessed us with after it—call it a throwback or a look into the peerless curriculum vitae of the highly coveted Next Rated Award category.

2006: Asa

 

2007: Overdose

 

2008: Wande Coal

2009: Omawumi

2010: Skuki

2011: Wizkid

2012: Davido

2013: Sean Tizzle

2014: Patoranking

2015: Reekado Banks

2016: Mr. Eazi

 

2018: Mayorkun

2019: Rema

2021: Omah Lay

2022: BNXN (fka Buju)

2023: Asake

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Seniorman OA Shares His Content Creation Journey, Favourite Country & Childhood in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Inspirational Articles from Pastor Taiwo Odukoya – This is How We Remember Him

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Tackling the Normalisation of “Yahoo Yahoo”

Olufunke Olumide: Investment Strategies for African Families Through the Multifamily Office Approach

Titilayo Olurin: Defying Age Shaming and Marriage Stereotypes
css.php