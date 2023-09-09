Asake Delivers Thrilling Performance at his Barclays Centre “Work of Art” Concert



Nigerian singer and afrobeats star Asake delivered another historic concert performance at his “Work of Art” concert at the Barclays Centre in New York on September 9, 2023.

The concertgoers at the sold-out 19,000-capacity arena were treated to a dramatic entrance, a night of wonderful choreography, and the singer’s growing catalogue of hits.

Asake, who became the first African artist to sell out the Barclays Centre in New York, performed his hit songs “Lonely At The Top”, “Mogbe”, “Basquiat”, “Bandana”, “Joha” and “Sungba”, amongst others.

Aside from the wonderful combination of choreography and music on display, there were many heartwarming moments in the show. One of the standout moments was also when Asake performed with a baby on stage.

The concert also had guest performances from Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and Nigerian singer Fireboy DML.

See highlights below:

Watch Asake’s full Entrance Performance at the Barclays Center 🇺🇸🔥 #AsakeBarclaysCenter pic.twitter.com/NZeQbe5GPN — ASAKEWARRIOR (@Asakewarrior) September 9, 2023

Asake performing “Bandana” at the Barclays Center in New York 🔥🔥 #AsakeBaclaysCenter pic.twitter.com/4LzHxi9QeG — TENIOLA (@Teniola__YBNL) September 9, 2023

Asake performing “Mogbe” at the Barclays Center in New York 🤯🔥❤️#AsakeBaclaysCenter pic.twitter.com/6jqEd866bl — TENIOLA (@Teniola__YBNL) September 9, 2023

The moment Asake performed Sungba, and the song grabbed the show. 🤩 #AsakeBaclaysCenter pic.twitter.com/ST0oQkme0U — 𝑺 𝑵 𝑬 𝑯 ➐ (@SnehQueenBee) September 9, 2023

Asake performing “Lonely At The Top” at his sold out show at the Barclays Center, New York. pic.twitter.com/8RTkhYomrw — 49th. (@the49thstreet) September 9, 2023