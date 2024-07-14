Connect with us

Level Up Your Grilling with Suya-Spiced Corn on the Cob!

Looking for a unique twist on classic corn on the cob? Look no further than Telande World’s incredible suya-inspired recipe. This video takes you step-by-step through her favourite method, transforming ordinary corn into a flavorful barbecue side dish.

Telande starts by skewering the corn for easy handling and cooks them through a quick boil. Then, she makes a delicious suya rub using margarine and a store-bought suya spice mix, infusing the corn with the suya flavour.

For the finishing touch, Telande adds a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese, chopped parsley, and a touch of paprika, and pairs the corn hobs with some coconut. These Suya corn on the hobs are a perfect addition to your barbecue.

Watch her make it below:

