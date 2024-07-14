Connect with us

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

La Roche-Posay Unveils Mela B3 Serum for Sub-Saharan Africa's Hyperpigmentation

Candius Diallo is Redefining luxury in hair pieces for African women with the New LaVerita

We are Taking Notes From Sharon Ooja Egwurube on How To Rock A Latte Makeup To Perfection

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

#CHIVIDO2024 Beauty Breakdown: Unveiling Chef Chi's Luminous Pink Bridal Shower Glam! [WATCH]

#CHIVIDO2024: Chioma's Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

Hair as Hat or is it ART? You decide.

On today’s episode of BellaNaija Style Talent Spotlight, top Nigerian Hair Artist — Abdulazeez Adejumo creates a magical woven hat with a bow from blonde hair.

One thing about this talented artiste is that he has consistently raised the bar on hairstyling for women through the years, ever reinventing his craft! This hair artist has created some of the most amazing looks you’ve seen on African stars in the past decade.

Watch his fantastic weaving process, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

We hope you enjoyed watching this.

Remember, excellence stands out in today’s world. So let this little hairstyling tutorial be your inspo to up your game and elevate your craft. Take that course, make that sacrifice, do what you need to do to become the best at what you do, dear BellaStylista.

Hair Artiste: @hairbysleame

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

