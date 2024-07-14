Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Hair as Hat or is it ART? You decide.

On today’s episode of BellaNaija Style Talent Spotlight, top Nigerian Hair Artist — Abdulazeez Adejumo creates a magical woven hat with a bow from blonde hair.

One thing about this talented artiste is that he has consistently raised the bar on hairstyling for women through the years, ever reinventing his craft! This hair artist has created some of the most amazing looks you’ve seen on African stars in the past decade.

Watch his fantastic weaving process, hit the ▶ button below:

We hope you enjoyed watching this.

Remember, excellence stands out in today’s world. So let this little hairstyling tutorial be your inspo to up your game and elevate your craft. Take that course, make that sacrifice, do what you need to do to become the best at what you do, dear BellaStylista.

Hair Artiste: @hairbysleame

