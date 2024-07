This episode of “Unpack With Nay” gets personal as Angel Anosike welcomes Bunmi George (Jbums), founder of Shredder Gang. Bunmi opens up about a loss, sharing her experience of coping with the passing of both her brother and father within ten short days.

“There’s something that loss does to you,” Bunmi reflects. “You don’t know that something can be lost until you lose it.”

But the conversation doesn’t end there. Bunmi also talks about the importance of setting boundaries, the power of sisterhood, things not to say when someone passes, skincare, having a healthy diet, her workout, and more.

Watch below: