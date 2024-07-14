Chima Udoye Wins “Nigerian Idol” Season 9!

Nigerian Idol Season 9 concluded today in an exciting finale. This season, marked by raw emotions, incredible talent, and show-stopping performances, started with ten contestants, after weeks of fierce competition, only three remained: Lammy, Chioma, and Chima.

The grand finale was an intense event. It began with an inspiring rendition of John Legend’s “Glory” by all ten contestants, followed by special appearances from past winners of Nigerian Idol, Progress and Victory Gbakara. As anticipation built, the audience was treated to guest performances by Chike and Simi before the top three took centre stage for their final performances. With bated breath, everyone awaited the announcement. Host, Ik Osakidouwa finally declared the winner – Chima!

Omawumi, one of the judges, noted how Chima competed primarily against himself – showcasing his growth, while Busola Tejumola, the executive head (content and channels) at MultiChoice, commended his resilience throughout the competition.

Chima’s prize package is nothing short of impressive. He walks away with 30 million naira in cash, a brand new SUV, a music deal with a music video, and a DSTV Explora with a one-year premium subscription.

See the moment when Chima was declared winner:

Watch all the amazing performances from the finale:

Chima

Chima’s silky smooth voice and impeccable control shone through in his performance of Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good” from the 2005 album “It’s Time.” His mastery of the classic brought chills to everyone.

Omawumi and the Top 7

Having played a central role in sifting through countless hopefuls to discover the vocal gems, Omawumi finally enjoyed her musical harvest as she took to the stage to perform with the Nigerian Idol season 9 top seven contestants

Simi

Simi displayed her amazing vocal agility in a heartfelt performance of “Lost and Found,” a song from her recently released album, “Lost and Found.”

Lammy

Lammy’s heartfelt rendition of Sam Smith’s “Pray” from the 2017 album “The Thrill of It All” captivated the audience with his rich, mellow voice and emotional depth