WithChude: Ego Ogbaro Discusses Her Journey Beyond Lagbaja to Finding New Success

When Ego Ogbaro (nee Iheanacho) left Lagbaja’s band, it took fans by surprise. People were left with many questions: Was there a fight? Was she unhappy? Was this going to be the end of both their careers?

In a candid conversation #WithChude, Ego reveals the following years were brutal. Many of the people who promised to support her disappeared, her album didn’t succeed commercially, and many times, she wanted to run back to Lagbaja’s band – but didn’t.

She also talked about how she survived the desperate years, managed envy towards flourishing female artists, and ultimately found renewed public acclaim through a blossoming acting career. The conversation also explored her separation from her husband and his shocking death last year. Through tears, she reveals to Chude Jideonwo why healing from her father’s death remains elusive.

Watch below: