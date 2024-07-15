“Role modelling is a powerful tool” – Mary Akpobome Discusses Workplace Success on “Omon’s Couch”

Today’s guest on “Omon’s Couch” is Mary Akpobome, a banking veteran and the chief operating officer at Imperium Capital Partners. Mary shares her fascinating career journey, from studying theatre arts to becoming a leader in finance.

For Mary, banking was never her plan. Fresh out of university, she began her professional journey as a customer service intern at Citizens Bank during her youth service. Despite her background in theatre, her talent shone through. She attributed her secret to climbing the ranks to excellence in her role and a knack for building strong relationships. Mary explained how this led to her being entrusted with setting up customer service departments whenever the bank opened a new branch.

Mary’s journey didn’t stop there. She transitioned to marketing and steadily climbed the corporate ladder, eventually moving between different banks. In this conversation with Omon Odike, she also explained why role modelling is a powerful tool for young people.

Watch below: