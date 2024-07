There’s no stopping for Rema now. Fresh off the release of his sophomore album “Heis,” the superstar dropped the music video for “Hehehe,” the third track. The album features collaborations with Odumodublvck and Shallipoppi.

The “Hehehe” video takes viewers on a journey through Rema’s world, where he seemingly grapples with success, criticism, and negativity (“haters”).

He references his wealth and lifestyle, comparing his account balance to that of politicians and dismissing accusations of living like a fraudster.

Watch below: