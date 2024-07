In “Hehehe,” Rema appears to be about dealing with success, criticism, and haters. He talks about making money and how people talk about him while he’s focused on his work. Despite the criticism and accusations, he remains confident and unapologetic.

He references his wealth and lifestyle, comparing his account balance to that of politicians and dismissing accusations of living like a fraudster. The refrain and chorus emphasise his determination not to take it easy on his haters and his continued success in the music industry.