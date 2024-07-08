Chioma, Lammy & Chima Advance to the Finale of “Nigerian Idol” Season 9

Connect with us

Published

56 mins ago

 on

The stage is set for an epic finale of “Nigerian Idol” Season 9. After weeks of show-stopping performances, Chioma, Lammy, and Chima emerged victorious from last night’s live show, securing their spots in the final three.

Last week, the top four contestants, including Mira Clear, captivated the audience with soulful ballads and energetic Naija gbedu anthems. However, Mira Clear’s journey ended yesterday, leaving the remaining three hopefuls to battle it out for the crown.

The competition intensified last night with a double dose of performances. The top four, including Mira Clear, kicked things off with iconic Nigerian hits including J’odie’sKuchi Kuchi,” 2Baba’sAfrican Queen, “Omawumi’sIf You Ask Me,” and Darey Art Alade‘s “Not The Girl.” Following the elimination, the remaining finalists – Chioma, Lammy, and Chima – raised the bar even higher with a special guest performance. The music group 121Selah joined them on stage, adding an extra layer of magic and harmony to their second round of performances.

Watch their live performances below:

Chioma

Chioma’s powerful rendition of Jennifer Hudson’sOne Night Only” highlights her stunning high registers and emotive delivery. The judges’ amazing reactions say it all. Host IK sums it up perfectly: “Chioma is a star in the making!”

Chima

Chima showcased his impressive vocal range and technical control with Stevie Wonder’sAs.” His soulful riffs and runs left the judges, Omawumi, Ric Hassani, and 9ice, in awe. A performance that proves he is ready for the limelight.

Lammy

Lammy delivers a deeply moving performance of Leonard Cohen’sHallelujah.” His raspy voice and decibels over low registers created a hauntingly beautiful rendition that left the judges in awe. IK continued singing his praise for the rising star.

The night concluded with 121Selah performing their original single “Let Me In“, before joining Mira Clear for her final performance on the Idol stage as she performed “Next To Me” by Emeli Sandé.

Next week, a winner will emerge for the Nigerian Idol Season 9. To vote for your favourite contestants, click here.

