Connect with us

BN TV Music

121Selah's "Let Me In" Inspires Openness & Trust | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Fiyin Gambo Announces Upcoming Film "Chosen" with a Teaser | Watch

BN TV Music

Skepta & Portable Team Up for A Live Performance of "Tony Montana"

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayomide Napson Explores Human Connection in Short Film "A Tale Of Two Dates" | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Funbi's Lyric Video of "All Good" feat. Karun

BN TV Movies & TV

From East Africa to Southern Africa... See Trailers For The Non-Nigerian Films Nominated for #AMVCA10

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Things Go Spiral when Fejiro Meets her Mentor in Episode 4 (S1) of Manless

BN TV Music

Davido Says His First Dream was to be a Record Producer & Engineer - Watch the "Business Untitled Podcast"

BN TV Cuisine

Jay On Air Shares His Content Creation Journey as he Makes Turmeric Rice & Minced Meat Sauce in Episode 8 of Mercy's Menu

BN TV Career

Morayo Afolabi-Brown Talks Her Career Progression & More on "Omon's Couch" with Omon Odike

BN TV

121Selah’s “Let Me In” Inspires Openness & Trust | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Christian music group 121Selah has released a new song, “Let Me In,” accompanied by a music video. “Let Me In” is a moving exploration of vulnerability and trust. It’s an invitation to open up and be real with someone who will love you unconditionally, even in your darkest moments.

The video features a compelling story, and it opens with a scene of a couple where the husband pleads with his wife to be vulnerable and let him in.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Why You Should Learn From Cockroaches

Chaste Inegbedion: How The United Nation’s Summit of the Future Can Enhance Progress in Africa

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Envisioning Africans Redefining Success – My ADIS24 Experience (III)

Yewande Jinadu: What Should We Do About Workplace Bullying?

Dennis Isong: How to Identify Attractive Commercial Real Estate Areas in Lagos
css.php