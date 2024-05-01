121Selah’s “Let Me In” Inspires Openness & Trust | Watch

Christian music group 121Selah has released a new song, “Let Me In,” accompanied by a music video. “Let Me In” is a moving exploration of vulnerability and trust. It’s an invitation to open up and be real with someone who will love you unconditionally, even in your darkest moments.

The video features a compelling story, and it opens with a scene of a couple where the husband pleads with his wife to be vulnerable and let him in.

Watch below: