Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's Northern-Style Tomato Stew is Flavourful & Mouthwatering | Try It!

BN TV Cuisine

Osabouhien Oluchi Mary Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Kitchen & Shares Her Amputation Story | Watch

BN TV

Mums Just Want To Have Fun! Watch the "Mummy Mayhem" Pod with Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello

BN TV Music

Beeztrap KOTM's "Fly Girl" Gets a Remix with Gyakie & Oseikrom Sikanii

BN TV Music

121Selah's "Let Me In" Inspires Openness & Trust | Watch

BN TV

Sola Sobowale Opens Up About Her Acting Journey on the "Deep Dive Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV

Fiyin Gambo Announces Upcoming Film "Chosen" with a Teaser | Watch

BN TV Music

Skepta & Portable Team Up for A Live Performance of "Tony Montana"

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayomide Napson Explores Human Connection in Short Film "A Tale Of Two Dates" | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Funbi's Lyric Video of "All Good" feat. Karun

BN TV

Telande World’s Northern-Style Tomato Stew is Flavourful & Mouthwatering | Try It!

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Craving a hearty and flavorful stew? Look no further than Nigerian tomato stew. A favourite in almost every Nigerian home, it’s loved for its versatility and deliciousness. You can pair it with bread, rice, yam, plantain, potatoes, or even swallow. It can also be prepared with any protein of your choice, chicken, fish, turkey, beef, etc.

In this recipe, Telande World uses goat meat and makes the stew with a northern twist, using a unique blend of spices including black pepper, ginger, garlic, onions, oregano, and anise seeds to season the goat meat. She proceeds to fry it and create her delicious tomato stew.

After all is said and done, she pairs the stew with some hot white rice, shinkafa.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See

Ifedolapo Runsewe is Building a Greener Eco-friendly Future in Nigeria with Recycled Waste Tyres  

BN Book Review: A Cry for Mercy by Peter Okwonkwo I Review By Roseline Mgbodichimma

Why You Should Learn From Cockroaches

Chaste Inegbedion: How The United Nation’s Summit of the Future Can Enhance Progress in Africa
css.php