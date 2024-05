Ghanaian singer-songwriter and performer, Beeztrap KOTM, has just released a new visualiser for the remix of his single, “Fly Girl.” The remix features collaborations from fellow Ghanaian artists Gyakie and Oseikrom Sikanii.

“Fly Girl” is produced by Pixel and mixed by Stitchezondis1.

Listen to the remix below:

The visualiser is directed by Obil Coleman. Watch it below: