BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Female Musician of 2023?

Standing on stage, captivating thousands of fans, demands a seamless blend of talent and style. This combination has given rise to some of the most impeccably fashionable singers in the rich history of music.

From Tems to Tiwa Savage, we present our selection of the best-dressed female musicians with a distinct flair for fashion. These talented performers showcase a shared sense of feminine empowerment and boast an enviable style that serves as an undisputed muse. Their wardrobe choices include high-impact colours, voluminous silhouettes, and dazzling sequins that irresistibly capture the eye.

Discover which Afrobeat, Afro-pop, Alte, and Hip-Hop stars take the lead in our compilation of the most stylish female musicians of 2023.

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr

Tyla

Amaarae

Gyakie

Boity Thulo

Victoria Kimani

Sefa

Tanasha Donna

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your BEST Dressed Musician (FEMALE) of 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 29th of December.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

