BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Male Musician of 2023?

Fashion and music have always been inseparable. To captivate an audience, it’s essential to not only sound great but also look the part, hitting all the right notes both on and off the stage.

In curating this list, our attention zeroed in on male artists who not only excel in their musical prowess but also boast a distinctive sense of style. These trendsetters have graced our timelines with their fashion flair, showcasing everything from stylish suits, jeans, trainers, and BOLD jewellery—all articulating a unique sartorial voice, a characteristic embraced by every individual featured here.

Discover who takes the lead in our rundown of the most stylish Afrobeat, Afro-pop, Alte, and Hip-Hop stars of 2023.

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Asake

Stormzy

Diamond Platnumz

Adekunle Gold

Kizz Daniel

Cassper Nyovest

TeeZee

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your BEST Dressed Musician (MALE) of 2023.

Voting starts today and ends on the 29th of December.