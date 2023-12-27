Connect with us

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Male Musician of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Is The Top Style Star to Watch Out For In 2024?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: What was the Most Fashionable TV Show of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Nailed The Afro-Modernist Style In 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Female Musician of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Female Actor of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Male Actor of 2023?

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Style

Stars Are Shining Brightly This Christmas On #BellaStylista: Issue 260, Check Them Out!

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Weddings

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Style

12 Outfit Inspirations For Classy Girls This Christmas Season, From The Ever Elegant Lisa Victor | WATCH

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Will Win Best Dressed Male Musician of 2023?

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fashion and music have always been inseparable. To captivate an audience, it’s essential to not only sound great but also look the part, hitting all the right notes both on and off the stage.

In curating this list, our attention zeroed in on male artists who not only excel in their musical prowess but also boast a distinctive sense of style. These trendsetters have graced our timelines with their fashion flair, showcasing everything from stylish suits, jeans, trainers, and BOLD jewellery—all articulating a unique sartorial voice, a characteristic embraced by every individual featured here.

Discover who takes the lead in our rundown of the most stylish Afrobeat, Afro-pop, Alte, and Hip-Hop stars of 2023.

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Asake

Stormzy

Diamond Platnumz

Adekunle Gold

Kizz Daniel

Cassper Nyovest

TeeZee

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your BEST Dressed Musician (MALE) of 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 29th of December.

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Elohor Ogaga-Edafe: Let’s Stop Glamorising Toxic Relationships

Dear BellaNaijarians, Merry Christmas!

Should You Tell Your Children Santa Isn’t Real?

Let’s Talk Everything Christmas with Pastor Tunde Usidame of One Church in Today’s Edition of “Doing Life With…”

#BN2023Epilogues: Kehinde Ajose Travelled to Three Countries and Learned to Balance Work & Play
css.php