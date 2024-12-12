Connect with us

Selena Gomez is Engaged & Her Ring is as Stunning as You'd Imagine

2024 is officially the year of love! From surprise proposals to fairytale weddings, romance has been thriving—and Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just turned up the sweetness with the ultimate announcement: they’re engaged!

Selena broke the news on Instagram with a carousel of adorable photos. One showed off her glittery engagement ring (seriously, it’s stunning), while another had her and Benny laughing and holding each other like the cutest lovebirds. Her caption is simple but swoon-worthy:

Forever begins now..

Not one to miss out on the fun, Benny popped into the comments with his own cheeky line:

Hey wait… that’s my wife.

These two are glowing with so much joy, and honestly, it’s giving lovebirds energy.

Swipe through to see their engagement photos and join us in saying awwww!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

