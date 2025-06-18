Veekee James & Femi Atere Step Out Like a Fashion Editorial Every Single Time

One thing you can always count on with Veekee James and Femi Atere is that when they step out, really step out, they do it in love and in style. Side-eye those kisses they sneak outside events if you like, but best believe their fashion game is just as bold.

Whether it’s a wedding, an introduction, or a society party, they show up in full owambe mode. Femi pulls up in full agbada, matching cap, coral beads, and sometimes even with a walking stick to seal the look. Veekee, of course, is right beside him in a show-stopping corset lace gown, embroidered and heavily embellished. Her gele sits perfectly, and her purses are never ordinary—one shaped like a flower vase, another like a cocktail glass. Each one is carefully chosen to go with her outfit.

They switch up their traditional styles effortlessly, no matter the culture or colour. Just last week, Veekee turned up in a bold kente look. Whether they’re repping Yoruba, Igbo, or Ghanaian fashion, they never miss.

And when it comes to formal wear? They clean up just as well. Femi in a sharp suit, Veekee in a dress that complements his look, down to the details. And of course, she tops it off with a stylish fascinator and one of her extraordinary purses.

So are we surprised that this couple keeps delivering on the style front? Absolutely not. When one half of the duo is one of the most talked-about fashion designers in Nigeria, this is exactly what you expect.

Here are five times they nailed it — not because they were trying to, but because this is just how they do things.

