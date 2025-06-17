Nigerian Stars Are Raising Their Voices for Benue Victims | Here’s How You Can Help

“We need your voice.”

That’s the message rippling through social media as Nigerian celebrities speak out and call for urgent help for the victims of the recent attacks in Benue State.

At least 100 people have been killed in north-central Nigeria following an overnight attack by gunmen, prompting Amnesty International to urge the government to end the “almost daily bloodshed in Benue State.”

The attack, which began late Friday and continued into the early hours of Saturday, took place in Yelwata, a community in Benue.

“Amnesty International has been documenting the alarming escalation of attacks across Benue State where gunmen have been on a killing spree with utter impunity,” the organisation said in a post on X. “These attacks have been causing massive displacement and may affect food security as the majority of the victims are farmers.” It also described the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of unchecked violence in the region.

The human rights group further reported that entire families were locked inside their homes and set ablaze. “So many bodies were burnt beyond recognition,” it added. Hundreds were reportedly injured and are without proper medical care, while dozens remain missing.

In response, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced that it is working alongside humanitarian partners to assist at least 3,000 people displaced by the violence.

As of today, NEMA has deployed essential relief items to provide immediate support to those affected. This intervention followed a rapid needs assessment carried out in collaboration with the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and security officials.

NEMA’s Director General, Zubaida Umar, has activated the agency’s North Central Zonal Office, led by Zonal Director Aliyu Waziri, to coordinate the distribution of the relief items. She also ordered a more detailed evaluation of the affected population and infrastructure to determine further assistance that may be required.

The items provided include food and household supplies such as bags of rice and maize, spaghetti, vegetable oil, seasoning, tomato paste, iodised salt, and mattresses.

As heartbreaking images and stories continue to emerge, actors, musicians, and influencers are using their platforms to amplify the voices of those affected. With hashtags, videos, and posts, they’re urging both the public and government to take action, donate, and raise awareness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Onaolapo (@jay_onair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IT’S IYANYAAA 🦁 (@iyanya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biodun Stephen (@biodunstephen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolaji Idowu (@bolajiid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

Here’s how you too can support the victims of the Benue attacks: