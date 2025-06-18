Cream Suit Never Looked This Cool! Timini Egbuson Is the Moment

Timini Egbuson really said, “My birthday isn’t over until I say it is.” And we totally respect that.

The day after serving a bold look in black, white, and blue with enough accessories to make a stylist proud, he switched it up, without losing any of the drama. This time, he went full cream. Not beige. Not off-white. Cream. From the suit to the shirt to the bow tie, it was a clean, streamlined vibe that still felt luxe.

And those white shoes didn’t have to scream for attention, they definitely kept things interesting. As always, Timini kept his accessories close with dark sunglasses and a two-toned metallic watch, giving the outfit that edge he never forgets.

He may have toned down the colours, but the energy stayed right where we like it. High.