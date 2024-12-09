Chidimma Adetshina is on YouTube! Dive Into Her Miss Universe Experience in Her Debut Vlog

For Chidimma Adetshina, stepping onto the Miss Universe stage was a surreal, unforgettable moment. It is actually really nice to step on that stage and just look around and be like, ‘I made it. I did that, I made it.’ It was a mind-blowing moment. I remember I walked onto the stage, prayed, and said, ‘Thank you, God, I wouldn’t have done it without you.’”

Now, Chidimma is giving us a front-row seat to her incredible journey on her brand-new YouTube channel. In her first vlog, she spills all the details about her path to becoming the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant and earning the Miss Universe Africa & Oceania title. From the highs to the hurdles, she’s not holding anything back—and it’s as real as it gets.

Of course, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Early on, Chidimma found out about a petition to disqualify her because of her diplomatic passport. But instead of breaking down, she turned to prayer. “I prayed and told God, ‘If I ever needed you, it’s now,’” she said. And her faith came through for her in the most amazing way.

Then came the nerve-wracking interview rounds. While some contestants were deep in practice, Chidimma was battling the clock—her outfit arrived just 20 minutes before her interview. But she stayed cool and confident. Her advice in similar situations is: “Don’t overthink it. Just have a conversation. When you overthink, you sound rehearsed. Be yourself.”

In her vlog, Chidimma takes us through every unforgettable moment—from the warm welcome in Mexico to her entrance on the Miss Universe stage.

Watch her vlog below and get ready to be inspired.