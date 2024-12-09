Feel The Magic of Love With Jasmine and Chinedu’s White Wedding Photos

Connect with us

Just when we thought we had seen enough beauty with Jasmine and Chinedu’s pre-wedding shoot, they brought an entire truckload with their stunning wedding photos.

Their special day was filled with warmth, elegance, and undeniable love. Jasmine opted for a sophisticated bridal look that was simple yet breathtaking, while Chinedu was a dapper groom in his custom tux. The couple exchanged heartfelt vows before moving on to a fun-filled reception where they celebrated their union with friends and family.

They also had a lovely Igbo trad, and it was indeed the perfect symphony of love, style, and culture. It’s hard to miss the pure joy in their photos – Each frame will completely leave you in awe!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

      

       

        

Chinedu is one dapper groom!

    

     

               

      

 

              

    

         

            

Jasmine and Chinedu also had their Igbo traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

    

  

   

         

  

  

    

  

 

Credits

White wedding

Bride@jaschiggymd
Groom@jimmanu
Photography: @officialbigdealweddings | @bigdealoflagos
Planner@bankysuevents
Videography@mcefilms
Makeup@olawande_mua
Hair@hairbyposhclass
Decor@360eventee
Venue@thefivepalm
Bride’s dress@serenmoda

Traditional Wedding

Bride@jaschiggymd
Planner@shamol_experience
Photography@officialbigdealweddings | @bigdealoflagos
Hairstylist@sunnybeautysolution
Gold Outfit@stallionasoebi
Red Outfit@eknoreda_clothing
Bridal Handfans and Groom’s Accessories@zeediva_signet
Gele@gele_by_zika
Makeup@nomineeartistry
Decor@eventzbymandy
Catering@Twincuisine1_catering_enugu | @dudusfingerscatering | @onealexpress
Content Creator@bizy_kreator_
Dance Troupe: @Adantatv
Bouncers@cobraguardservice
Rentals@eventsndstyles
MC@Mc_Alvan_o
Small Chops & Cocktails@smallchops_on_the_go | @Ellaeventplus
Ushers & Waiters@royalclass_ushers
DJ@djsaintwillsofficial
Gorilla Custom@fd_palmwine_bar

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

