Feel The Magic of Love With Jasmine and Chinedu’s White Wedding Photos

Just when we thought we had seen enough beauty with Jasmine and Chinedu’s pre-wedding shoot, they brought an entire truckload with their stunning wedding photos.

Their special day was filled with warmth, elegance, and undeniable love. Jasmine opted for a sophisticated bridal look that was simple yet breathtaking, while Chinedu was a dapper groom in his custom tux. The couple exchanged heartfelt vows before moving on to a fun-filled reception where they celebrated their union with friends and family.

They also had a lovely Igbo trad, and it was indeed the perfect symphony of love, style, and culture. It’s hard to miss the pure joy in their photos – Each frame will completely leave you in awe!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

Chinedu is one dapper groom!

Credits

White wedding

Bride: @jaschiggymd

Groom: @jimmanu

Photography: @officialbigdealweddings | @bigdealoflagos

Planner: @bankysuevents

Videography: @mcefilms

Makeup: @olawande_mua

Hair: @hairbyposhclass

Decor: @360eventee

Venue: @thefivepalm

Bride’s dress: @serenmoda

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @jaschiggymd

Planner: @shamol_experience

Photography: @officialbigdealweddings | @bigdealoflagos

Hairstylist: @sunnybeautysolution

Gold Outfit: @stallionasoebi

Red Outfit: @eknoreda_clothing

Bridal Handfans and Groom’s Accessories: @zeediva_signet

Gele: @gele_by_zika

Makeup: @nomineeartistry

Decor: @eventzbymandy

Catering: @Twincuisine1_catering_enugu | @dudusfingerscatering | @onealexpress

Content Creator: @bizy_kreator_

Dance Troupe: @Adantatv

Bouncers: @cobraguardservice

Rentals: @eventsndstyles

MC: @Mc_Alvan_o

Small Chops & Cocktails: @smallchops_on_the_go | @Ellaeventplus

Ushers & Waiters: @royalclass_ushers

DJ: @djsaintwillsofficial

Gorilla Custom: @fd_palmwine_bar

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,