Inside Chidimma Adetshina’s Thailand Tour Looks: Stylish, Chic & Unforgettable
Miss Universe Africa and Oceania and First Runner-Up of the Miss Universe Contest, Chidimma ‘Chi Chi’ Vanessa Adetshina has been showcasing pretty stylish outfits – including numerous looks from Nigerian designers – while touring Thailand as part of the Miss Universe Top 5 Asian tour.
For her first official assignment, a visit to the JKN Empire television channel, Chidimma wore an elegant grey gown from Miskay Boutique.
Her next appearance was at a press conference, where she looked regal in a blue taffeta ball gown, complete with her crown.
At a dinner party, Chi Chi opted for a sophisticated silver off-the-shoulder gown with pleats from Kaalon Luxury.
Her next engagement was a meeting with the tour sponsor and the Miss Grand International team, Chichi chose a striking red milkmaid-style gown, also from Kaalon Luxury, paired perfectly with beautiful red earrings.
Chichi also sported a more relaxed look featuring skinny jeans, a sleeveless tank top, and brown stilettos.
She was also spotted relaxing by a pool on a Sunday, wearing a chic black bikini set from April Pool Day.
Chichi celebrated Thai traditions by wearing beautiful traditional Thai attire from the Thai fashion brand Phusa Phalaiyang, complete with intricate jewellery and a headpiece.
We love her outfits so far and eagerly anticipate her style and fashion as the tour continues to the Philippines.