Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, Turns 24 | Watch Birthday Video

Published

42 mins ago

 on

Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, and the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2024, is celebrating her 24th birthday today, and she’s marking it in the most authentic way.

For her birthday, Chidimma is reflecting on her journey and embracing everything that makes her unique. This birthday is more than a photoshoot, it’s about embracing her individuality, staying true to herself, and sharing her view of the world.

She shared:

As I celebrate another year of life, I am reminded of the importance of embracing my individuality and living my truth. My birthday shoot is more than just a photoshoot – it’s a reflection of my personality, style, and spirit. I want to use this opportunity to express myself authentically and showcase my unique perspective on the world. A fierce and powerful woman.

Here’s to another year of growth, learning, and self-discovery! I’m grateful for the love and support and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

