Did You Miss Ethiopia's Christmas Celebration Yesterday? Here's All You Need to Know

Almost two weeks after most of the world celebrated Christmas, taking down their trees and packing up decorations for the next festive season, one country—Ethiopia—was just marking its own Christmas celebration yesterday.

In Ethiopia, Christmas, or Genna as it’s locally called, starts on Christmas Eve with a breathtaking candlelight service. On Monday evening, 6 January 2025, tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Bole Medhan Alem Church in Addis Ababa, the largest cathedral in Ethiopia and the second largest in Africa. Similar candlelight ceremonies also took place in churches across the country, as faithful worshippers flocked to their nearest place of worship.

Dressed in white traditional attire—the women in flowing, ankle-length dresses adorned with embroidery or lace, and men clad in long shirts—the worshippers joined a moving procession around the church’s circumference, holding lit candles. The air was filled with the sounds of a choir and the melodies of traditional instruments, creating an enchanting atmosphere as they followed the priest. The priest, in turn, blessed worshippers as he made his way through the congregation.

This beautiful tradition, a longstanding one in the world’s oldest independent African nation, has become one of Ethiopia’s most cherished religious expressions, drawing tourists from around the world to witness the spectacular communal celebration. It is often regarded as one of the most spectacular communal celebrations anywhere in the world.

Photo Credit: Coptsg/X

Unlike the globally recognised 25 December, Ethiopians celebrate Christmas, or Genna/Ganna as it is locally called, on 7 January. This difference stems from their use of the Julian calendar, as practised by the Coptic Orthodox Church, instead of the Gregorian calendar adopted by much of the world. According to the Julian calendar, 7 January marks the day of Jesus Christ’s birth.

So, what does Christmas Day in Ethiopia look like?

For many, it starts with food! While Nigerians might serve smoky jollof rice with fried goat, chicken or turkey, Ethiopians serve Doro Wat as their quintessential Christmas dish. This rich, spicy stew made with chicken, vegetables, and whole boiled eggs is enjoyed with injera, a soft, sourdough flatbread that doubles as a utensil for scooping up the stew. For drinks, a special barley-based beverage is brewed, adding to the culinary festivities.

But the celebrations don’t end at the table. Ethiopians also engage in traditional games, such as Ye Genna Chewata, a hockey-like sport played with a wooden ball and curved sticks. History has it that the game originated from the joy of shepherds who, on hearing the news of Christ’s birth, began tossing objects into the air with their sticks.

Another beloved activity, though much more daring, is yeferas guks, a horseback sport where men throw ceremonial lances at each other in a test of skill and courage.

And here’s a fun fact: while the world rings in 2025, Ethiopia is living in 2017, thanks to its unique calendar system.

