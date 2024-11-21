Jollof Rice, but Make it Smoky: Try Sisi Yemmie’s Christmas Recipe

Connect with us

3 hours ago

When it comes to Christmas, the food is just as important as the celebration, and Sisi Yemmie’s smoky jollof rice might just be the showstopper we’ve silently been waiting for. Imagine your classic jollof with that irresistible smokey flavour—perfectly spiced and packed with all the right ingredients.

This recipe brings together beef, seasoning, and all those warming spices like onions, bay leaves, and a touch of ginger-garlic. Then, we’ve got curry and thyme to add that aroma we all love. The magic ingredient? A little butter adds richness and depth to the dish.

It’s the kind of jollof that’ll have everyone asking for seconds at the Christmas table. If you’re looking for something to impress your guests this season, this is definitely it.

Want to see how it’s done? Watch below

