Connect with us

BN TV Music

Odeal & Summer Walker Deliver an Emotional Journey in “You’re Stuck” Music Video

BN TV

Jollof Rice, but Make it Smoky: Try Sisi Yemmie's Christmas Recipe

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

Keke Palmer Gushes About Baby Leo & Shares Powerful Advice from Nicki Minaj on “The Tonight Show” 

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Shines in Aaliyah's Iconic Roberto Cavalli Dress at MTV EMAs [WATCH]

BN TV Culture Events Music Nollywood Style

Skepta Graced Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Elegant Trad | WATCH

BN TV Music

Tems Turns Up the Heat with Rugged Vibes in "Turn Me Up" Music Video

BN TV Music

From London to Sydney: Tems Wraps Up Her Global "Born in the Wild" Tour in Style

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Chicken Suya? Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe Will Hit the Spot

BN TV Career

Should Colleagues Be Friends? Bunmi & Dara Unpack Workplace Dynamics on Episode 5 of "Lifework By Design"

BN TV Movies & TV

Denzel Washington on The Moment He Left Auditions Behind: “It’s Been About 40 Years"

BN TV

Odeal & Summer Walker Deliver an Emotional Journey in “You’re Stuck” Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Singer and songwriter Odeal has released the music video for his song “You’re Stuck“, featuring the smooth vocals of Summer Walker, and it’s one you’ll definitely want to add to your playlist. The track is from his latest 7-track EP, “Lustropolis,” which explores love, heartbreak, and self-realisation.

The video brings the song’s raw emotion to life, showing the struggle of being stuck in a cycle of love. Odeal’s lyrics about giving it your all, but still feeling like you’re stuck in the same place, really hit hard in this video. The chemistry between Odeal and Summer Walker is undeniable, and it just adds to the whole vibe of the song.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you need to hit play below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php