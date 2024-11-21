Odeal & Summer Walker Deliver an Emotional Journey in “You’re Stuck” Music Video

Singer and songwriter Odeal has released the music video for his song “You’re Stuck“, featuring the smooth vocals of Summer Walker, and it’s one you’ll definitely want to add to your playlist. The track is from his latest 7-track EP, “Lustropolis,” which explores love, heartbreak, and self-realisation.

The video brings the song’s raw emotion to life, showing the struggle of being stuck in a cycle of love. Odeal’s lyrics about giving it your all, but still feeling like you’re stuck in the same place, really hit hard in this video. The chemistry between Odeal and Summer Walker is undeniable, and it just adds to the whole vibe of the song.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you need to hit play below