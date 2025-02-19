See Highlights from the 2025 MOBO Awards + Full List of Winners

Last night was a night to remember for Nigerian-British star Darkoo, and Ayra Starr. The stars took home awards at the 27th MOBO Awards, held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena. The ceremony, which celebrates music of Black origin across genres like hip hop, R&B, Afrobeats, jazz, and grime, brought together some of the biggest names in the industry for a night of wins, emotional speeches, and more.

Darkoo walked away with Best Female Act, her first ever MOBO win, and also won Song of the Year for “Favourite Girl” featuring Dess Dior. In her speech, Darkoo thanked God, her parents, her team, and her fans for their support.

“I just want to say thank you to God. Big up my mum, my dad, for loving me, for accepting me. Big up my team, thank you for believing in me. Thank you to my fans, thank you so much.”

Watch her acceptance speech below:

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr made history as the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act. She did not stop there as she also won Best International Act. In her speech, she thanked everyone who had supported and believed in her.

Watch below:

The night was not just about awards as performances also lit up the stage. Darkoo and Odeal, who won Best Newcomer and Best R&B/Soul Act, were among the artists who performed at the event.

Listen to Odeal’s acceptance speech for his MOBO wins.

Watch Darkoo’s performance

Watch Odeal’s performance

See the full list of winners from the 2025 MOBO Awards:

Best male act

Bashy

Winner: Central Cee



D-Block Europe

Ghetts

Nemzzz

Sampha

Best female act

Cleo Sol

Winner: Darkoo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Nia Archives

Raye

Album of the year

Winner: Bashy – “ Being Poor Is Expensive”

Cleo Sol – “Gold”

Ghetts – “On Purpose, With Purpose”

Jorja Smith – “Falling Or Flying”

Sampha – “Lahai”

Skrapz – “Reflection”

Song of the year

Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby – “Band4band”

Chase & Status, Stormzy – “Backbone”

WINNER: Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior – “Favourite Girl”

Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”

Leostaytrill – “Pink Lemonade”

Odeal – “Soh-soh”

Best newcomer

Chy Cartier

Elmiene

Fimiguerrero

Flowerovlove

Jordan Adetunji

Len

Leostaytrill

Myles Smith

Winner: Odeal

Pozer

Video of the year

Meekz – “Mini Me’s” (Directed By Kc Locke)

Winner: Mnelia – “My Man” (Directed By Femi Bello)

Raye – “Genesis” (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)

Sampha – “Only” (Directed By Dexter Navy)

Skepta – “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” (Directed By Steveo)

Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner – “Hocus Pocus” (Directed By Felix Brady)

Best R&B/soul act

Cleo Sol

Elmiene

Flo

Jaz Karis

Jorja Smith

Nippa

Winner: Odeal

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Sinead Harnett

Best alternative music act

Winner: ALT BLK ERA

Bob Vylan

Hak Baker

Kid Bookie

Native James

Spider

Best grime act

Chip

D Double E

Duppy

Kruz Leone

Manga Saint Hilare

Winner: Scorcher

Best hip hop act

Winner: Bashy

Cristale

Headie One

Nines

Potter Payper

Skrapz

Best drill act

163Margs

Central Cee

Headie One

Kairo Keyz

K-trap

Winner: Pozer

Best international act

Asake

Winner: Ayra Starr



Beyoncé

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Tems

Tyla

Best performance in a TV show/film

Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In “Eastenders”

Caroline Chikezie As Noma In “Power Book II: Ghost”

Diane Parish As Denise Fox In “Eastenders”

Dionne Brown As Queenie In “Queenie”

Ghetts As Krazy In “Supacell”

Winner: Jacob Anderson As Louis In “Interview With The Vampire”

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In “Top Boy”

Josh Tedeku As Tazer In “Supacell”

Kingsley Ben-adir As Bob Marley In “Bob Marley: One Love”

Tosin Cole As Michael In “Supacell”



Best media personality

Winner: 90’s Baby Show

AJ Odudu

Chuckie Online

Craig Mitch

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Micah Richards

Specs Gonzalez

The Receipts Podcast

Zeze Millz

Best African music act

Asake

Winner: Ayra Starr

Bnxn & Ruger

King Promise

Odumodublvck

Rema

Shallipopi

Tems

Tyla

Uncle Waffles

Best Caribbean music act

Popcaan

Winner: Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Valiant

Yg Marley

Best jazz act

Amy Gadiaga

Blue Lab Beats

Ego Ella May

Winner: Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Yussef Dayes

Best electronic/Dance act

Eliza Rose

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Winner: Tsha

Best producer

Ceebeaats

Inflo

Winner: Juls

M1onthebeat

P2j

Sammy Soso

Best gospel act