See Highlights from the 2025 MOBO Awards + Full List of Winners
Last night was a night to remember for Nigerian-British star Darkoo, and Ayra Starr. The stars took home awards at the 27th MOBO Awards, held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena. The ceremony, which celebrates music of Black origin across genres like hip hop, R&B, Afrobeats, jazz, and grime, brought together some of the biggest names in the industry for a night of wins, emotional speeches, and more.
Darkoo walked away with Best Female Act, her first ever MOBO win, and also won Song of the Year for “Favourite Girl” featuring Dess Dior. In her speech, Darkoo thanked God, her parents, her team, and her fans for their support.
“I just want to say thank you to God. Big up my mum, my dad, for loving me, for accepting me. Big up my team, thank you for believing in me. Thank you to my fans, thank you so much.”
Watch her acceptance speech below:
Afrobeats star Ayra Starr made history as the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act. She did not stop there as she also won Best International Act. In her speech, she thanked everyone who had supported and believed in her.
Watch below:
The night was not just about awards as performances also lit up the stage. Darkoo and Odeal, who won Best Newcomer and Best R&B/Soul Act, were among the artists who performed at the event.
Listen to Odeal’s acceptance speech for his MOBO wins.
Watch Darkoo’s performance
Watch Odeal’s performance
See the full list of winners from the 2025 MOBO Awards:
Best male act
- Bashy
- Winner: Central Cee
- D-Block Europe
- Ghetts
- Nemzzz
- Sampha
Best female act
- Cleo Sol
- Winner: Darkoo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Nia Archives
- Raye
Album of the year
- Winner: Bashy – “Being Poor Is Expensive”
- Cleo Sol – “Gold”
- Ghetts – “On Purpose, With Purpose”
- Jorja Smith – “Falling Or Flying”
- Sampha – “Lahai”
- Skrapz – “Reflection”
Song of the year
- Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby – “Band4band”
- Chase & Status, Stormzy – “Backbone”
- WINNER: Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior – “Favourite Girl”
- Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”
- Leostaytrill – “Pink Lemonade”
- Odeal – “Soh-soh”
Best newcomer
- Chy Cartier
- Elmiene
- Fimiguerrero
- Flowerovlove
- Jordan Adetunji
- Len
- Leostaytrill
Myles Smith
- Winner: Odeal
- Pozer
Video of the year
- Meekz – “Mini Me’s” (Directed By Kc Locke)
- Winner: Mnelia – “My Man” (Directed By Femi Bello)
Raye – “Genesis” (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)
- Sampha – “Only” (Directed By Dexter Navy)
- Skepta – “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” (Directed By Steveo)
- Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner – “Hocus Pocus” (Directed By Felix Brady)
Best R&B/soul act
- Cleo Sol
- Elmiene
- Flo
- Jaz Karis
- Jorja Smith
- Nippa
- Winner: Odeal
- Sasha Keable
- Shae Universe
- Sinead Harnett
Best alternative music act
- Winner: ALT BLK ERA
- Bob Vylan
- Hak Baker
- Kid Bookie
- Native James
- Spider
Best grime act
- Chip
- D Double E
- Duppy
- Kruz Leone
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Winner: Scorcher
Best hip hop act
- Winner: Bashy
- Cristale
- Headie One
- Nines
- Potter Payper
- Skrapz
Best drill act
- 163Margs
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- Kairo Keyz
- K-trap
- Winner: Pozer
Best international act
- Asake
- Winner: Ayra Starr
- Beyoncé
- GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Tems
- Tyla
Best performance in a TV show/film
- Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In “Eastenders”
- Caroline Chikezie As Noma In “Power Book II: Ghost”
- Diane Parish As Denise Fox In “Eastenders”
- Dionne Brown As Queenie In “Queenie”
- Ghetts As Krazy In “Supacell”
- Winner: Jacob Anderson As Louis In “Interview With The Vampire”
- Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In “Top Boy”
- Josh Tedeku As Tazer In “Supacell”
- Kingsley Ben-adir As Bob Marley In “Bob Marley: One Love”
- Tosin Cole As Michael In “Supacell”
Best media personality
- Winner: 90’s Baby Show
- AJ Odudu
- Chuckie Online
- Craig Mitch
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Micah Richards
- Specs Gonzalez
- The Receipts Podcast
- Zeze Millz
Best African music act
- Asake
- Winner: Ayra Starr
- Bnxn & Ruger
- King Promise
- Odumodublvck
- Rema
- Shallipopi
- Tems
- Tyla
- Uncle Waffles
Best Caribbean music act
- Popcaan
- Winner: Shenseea
- Skillibeng
- Spice
- Valiant
- Yg Marley
Best jazz act
- Amy Gadiaga
- Blue Lab Beats
- Ego Ella May
- Winner: Ezra Collective
- Kokoroko
- Yussef Dayes
Best electronic/Dance act
- Eliza Rose
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- Winner: Tsha
Best producer
- Ceebeaats
- Inflo
- Winner: Juls
- M1onthebeat
- P2j
- Sammy Soso
Best gospel act
- Winner: Annatoria
- Imrhan
- Limoblaze
- Reblah
- Still Shadey
- Volney Morgan & New Ye