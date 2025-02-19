Connect with us

Tems Introduces Aston Martin's New Race Car With a Live Performance

Watch Tyla Dance Her Way Through The Jennifer Hudson Show's Spirit Tunnel

Adventure Awaits! Watch the Official Trailer for the Nigerian Animated Series 'Iyanu'

Switch Things Up With This Easy Sausage Sauce From Cookie With Ijey

Yemi Alade Sings & Dances for Love in New "Ije Love" Video

Daniel Ochuko's Fried Beans Will Change How You Think About Beans

Watch Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Talk to Amanda Dara About Career, Family & Purpose

Frank Edwards Reminds Us of God's Faithfulness in "Ojurum Anya"

Cooking With Ijey Adds Ginger and a Golden Butter Yellow Touch to Puff-Puff

Yomi, Ella & the Moment of Truth | Watch the Finale of "A Heart on the Line"

Tems Introduces Aston Martin’s New Race Car With a Live Performance

Tems delivered a live performance to unveil Aston Martin’s 2025 F1 car at The O2 Arena in London.

Aston Martin had a spectacular livery unveiling last night at Formula 1’s special launch event at The O2 Arena in London, with Nigeria’s superstar Tems making an unforgettable entrance into the season for the team.

The Grammy Award-winning singer introduced Aston Martin’s new racing green challenger with her 2022 track ‘Higher‘ from her 2020 debut EP, ‘For Broken Ears.’ The song gained global recognition in 2022 when it was sampled in Drake and Future’s Grammy-winning hit ‘Wait For U.’

With a live band of violinists, trumpeters, and saxophonists, Tems delivered a short yet soulful rendition of ‘Higher’ as Aston Martin’s new race car made its way onto the stage in a slow reveal. She was later joined by Aston Martin teammates Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

The 2025 livery launch also saw all ten Formula 1 teams unveiling their new designs ahead of the upcoming season. Among them, Ferrari made waves as newly signed driver Lewis Hamilton took to the stage alongside teammate Charles Leclerc, introducing the team’s latest challenger to the world.

Watch Tems’ perfomance below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

