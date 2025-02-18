“I’ve Changed So Much Since Water”—Tyla on British Vogue’s March Cover

Connect with us

Grammy-winning star Tyla graces the cover of British Vogue’s March 2025 issue, reflecting on her evolution since Water, her style, family, and new life in New York.
Photo Credit: British Vogue/Instagram

“Viral lyrics, captivating dance routines, and show-stopping fashion… In the blink of an eye, South African sensation Tyla has become music’s most intoxicating new mononym,” writes British Vogue about the Grammy-winning artist.

As she continues to take the world by storm, Tyla lands her first British Vogue cover for the magazine’s March 2025 issue. In the feature, she opens up about her journey—from her family and music to her style and new life in New York.

“I really feel like I’ve changed so much since Water and my debut album,” she reflects. “I’ve grown into a different version of myself—a little spicier, a little bolder. I’m excited to pour that into my music.”

Read the excerpts below

On her music career

“Since I was little, whenever anyone asked what I wanted to be, I always said, ‘I’m going to be a singer.’”

On Rihanna being her inspiration

“Coming from somewhere outside the States, I really looked up to her. I used to think you’re only going to become famous if you were born in America. She made me realise there’s another way.”

On her family

“My parents have always been very protective. Even before Water, I would never go to the studio alone—I was very careful. But yeah, my parents are always worried.”

On adjusting to life in New York

“Hmm, it’s very different. Sometimes I just miss having the sun, a yard, and my whole family around. That’s why I love having my sister with me—she’s like a piece of home.”

On her style

“Playing dress-up is fun. And I love wearing heels. It just makes me feel more like a diva… I’m very hands-on with everything I put out. I know how I want to feel that day and how I want to look.”

Read the full interview here.

