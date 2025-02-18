Connect with us

Music

Ayra Starr Wins 2025 MOBO Award for Best International Act

BN TV Music

"Update Tomorrow" Burna Boy Drops a Hint, But What’s Coming?

Music

Love, Energy and Chemistry: Rotimi’s "Life of My Party" Has It All

Events Music

See Highlights from the 2025 MOBO Awards + Full List of Winners

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

Tems Introduces Aston Martin’s New Race Car With a Live Performance

Inspired Music Scoop

"I've Changed So Much Since Water" – Tyla on British Vogue's March Cover

BN TV Music

Watch Tyla Dance Her Way Through The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel

Events Music News Promotions

Imperial Black - Celebrate the Vibe of Naija With a Bold New Blend

Music

Tems to Perform at the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia Alongside D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz & More

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Sings & Dances for Love in New “Ije Love” Video

Music

Ayra Starr Wins 2025 MOBO Award for Best International Act

Avatar photo

Published

19 hours ago

 on

Big news for Ayra Starr: she has just won the 2025 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best International Act.

The ceremony was held today at the Utilita Arena Newcastle, the first time the MOBOs have taken place in the city. Comedian Eddie Kadi and media personality, Indiyah Polack, hosted the event.

Celebrating the best in Black music and culture, the MOBO Awards spotlight exceptional talent across Hip-Hop, Grime, R&B and Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Electronic/Dance, Alternative, Gospel, and African music.

This year is shaping up to be remarkable for Ayra Starr. Recently, she was featured in Issue 28 of Blanc Magazine, titled “Rule The World,” where she opened up about her journey and the role her family and friends played in building her confidence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOBO Awards (@moboawards)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php