Watch Tyla Dance Her Way Through The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel

Watch Tyla Dance Her Way Through The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel

Tyla made a grand entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, dancing through the spirit tunnel as the crew sang a special, “Water”-inspired song.
Avatar photo

Published

41 mins ago

 on

We bet one of the highlights of The Jennifer Hudson Show you look forward to is watching celebrities walk through the Spirit Tunnel, greeted by the crew’s cheers and warm harmonies. The energy is always electric, and we love how each guest gets their own special welcome as they step onto the set.

This time, it was Tyla’s turn, and the crew did what they do best—hyping her up in style. Using the tune of her Grammy-winning hit ‘Water‘, they created their own celebratory chant: “Tyla is here, at J Hud Show” True to form, Tyla swayed and danced along, soaking in the moment.

If this entrance is anything to go by, her interview is bound to be just as fun and full of great vibes.

Watch her walk through the Spirit Tunnel below

