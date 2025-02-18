Connect with us

Adventure Awaits! Watch the Official Trailer for the Nigerian Animated Series 'Iyanu'

The official trailer for ‘Iyanu’ is here. This Nigerian animated series, steeped in mythology and adventure, premieres April 5 on Cartoon Network and Max.

In just a few months—April, to be exact—the highly anticipated animated series ‘Iyanu‘ will finally make its debut. Premiering on Cartoon Network on April 5th at 9:30, the series will also be available to stream on Max the following day.

Rooted in Nigerian culture and mythology, ‘Iyanu’ is produced by Lion Forge Entertainment in collaboration with Cartoon Network and Max. The story follows a teenage orphan, Iyanu, who spends her days studying history and ancient arts while longing for a normal life. But everything changes when she unknowingly awakens extraordinary powers—abilities not seen since a legendary age. Alongside her adventurous friend Biyi and book-smart companion Toye, Iyanu embarks on an epic journey to uncover the truth about her past, confront dark forces threatening her homeland, and ultimately embrace her destiny as the world’s saviour.

The all-Nigerian voice cast for ‘Iyanu’ includes Serah Johnson, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stella Damasus, Shaffy Bello, Okey Jude and Samuel Kugbiyi. 

Watch the official trailer below.

